Masualle reshuffles cabinet

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle has announced changes to his executive on Thursday afternoon. The reshuffle sees MECs Sakhumzi Somyo, Thandiswa Marawu, Nancy Sihlwayi and Mlibo Qoboshiyane axed from the provincial cabinet.

The changes to the executive council are:

• Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism (DEDEA) & Provincial Treasury, Mr Oscar Mabuyane

• Health, Ms Sauls August

• Human Settlements, Mr Mlungisi Mvoko

• Public Works, Ms Pemmy Majodina

• Rural Development and Agrarian Reform, Mr Xolile Edmund Nqatha

• Social Development, Dr Pumza Dyantyi

• Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC), Ms Bulelwa Tunyiswa