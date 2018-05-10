Woman attacked by robbers in her house

A 44-year-old Port Elizabeth woman was attacked and hit over the head while inside her house in Caledon Street, Sherwood.

Currently, police are on the scene and the woman has been taken to hospital.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said that details are sketchy as the woman was still in hospital.

“From what we can determine, the woman was attacked by an unknown number of people inside her house. At least one of the suspects managed to hit her over the head causing her to bleed.

The suspects then tied her up with cable ties,” he said. “They fled and the woman screamed for help, alerting the neighbour. The neighbour ran to assist and found her tied up."

Rheeder said that the woman’s husband was called and arrived shortly after the attack. “Detectives are waiting to talk to the woman for clarity on what happened,” he said.

A large amount of money is believed to have been stolen in the attack.