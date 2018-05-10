Man shot dead in front of wife

Family members of a Port Elizabeth man who was shot in a suspected jealous rage are struggling to come to terms with his death. Vuyisani Sibiya, 34, was found dead in the doorway of his flatlet in Nanto Street, Zwide, at 8.45am yesterday.

His wife of nine years, Duduzile Zikalaka, 28, said she was still trying to make sense of what she had witnessed.

“A man came knocking on the door in the morning and wanted to see my husband – then he and another man pushed my husband inside the flat and shot him,” she said.

“I saw everything but I was too shocked to do anything.

“When they left, I ran to his side and just cried. It was too late, he was already dead.”

Zikalaka, who lives in Durban and had arrived in the city on Tuesday, said she had heard the men shouting about a girl in the area that her husband had, according to them, been stalking.

Sibiya was a traditional healer and practised in the room adjacent to his flatlet.

Describing Sibiya as a fun-loving, people’s person, the family said they were preparing for his funeral in Durban, where Sibiya was also from.

“I feel really sad that my husband is gone, I have been crying the whole day,” Zikalaka said.