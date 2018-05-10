Man shot dead in front of wife
Jealousy suspected in cold-blooded shooting of Zwide resident
Family members of a Port Elizabeth man who was shot in a suspected jealous rage are struggling to come to terms with his death. Vuyisani Sibiya, 34, was found dead in the doorway of his flatlet in Nanto Street, Zwide, at 8.45am yesterday.
His wife of nine years, Duduzile Zikalaka, 28, said she was still trying to make sense of what she had witnessed.
“A man came knocking on the door in the morning and wanted to see my husband – then he and another man pushed my husband inside the flat and shot him,” she said.
“I saw everything but I was too shocked to do anything.
“When they left, I ran to his side and just cried. It was too late, he was already dead.”
Zikalaka, who lives in Durban and had arrived in the city on Tuesday, said she had heard the men shouting about a girl in the area that her husband had, according to them, been stalking.
Sibiya was a traditional healer and practised in the room adjacent to his flatlet.
Describing Sibiya as a fun-loving, people’s person, the family said they were preparing for his funeral in Durban, where Sibiya was also from.
“I feel really sad that my husband is gone, I have been crying the whole day,” Zikalaka said.
The couple have a nine-year-old son.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the murder was believed to be linked to an argument over a woman. “We are still trying to piece together what exactly transpired,” he said.
“From what we understand, an argument ensued when two men confronted [Sibiya] in the doorway of his flat.
“Witnesses heard the quarrelling, which appeared to be about a woman.
“[Sibiya] was shot several times, in the body and head, in the doorway of his flatlet.” The shooters then ran away. “Detectives are still trying to determine who this [woman] is that they were quarrelling over and why,” Beetge said. “Once this is known, we will be able to identify the suspects.
“The bullet casings will be sent to the ballistics laboratory for testing to see if this firearm has been reported stolen or used in other crimes.”
Beetge said robbery had been ruled out as a motive. “Nothing was stolen,” he said. Another family member, who did not want to be named, said Sibiya had moved to Port Elizabeth five years ago.
“We are not dealing well with what happened,” he said.
“We are all really sad and hurt.”