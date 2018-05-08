De Lille goes to court after DA dumps her

Ousted Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille says she will take the DA to court on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday three hours after the DA said it had rescinded her party membership‚ De Lille said she would file her papers at the High Court in Cape Town at 10am on Friday.

She wants to interdict city manager Lungelo Mbandazayo from declaring a vacancy in the office of the mayor.

She is also challenging the “accountability clause” recently introduced in the party’s constitution‚ saying it is unconstitutional and has been unfairly applied to her.

“I have not been found guilty of anything. They have tried to break me so many times‚” De Lille told the news conference at a Cape Town city centre hotel.

She said she was determined to clear her name after months in which the DA has made numerous attempts to remove her.

She thanked the “thousands of supporters from all over the country” who had sent her messages of support. "I am ready to continue the fight‚" she said.