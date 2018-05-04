Jennifer Ferguson has revealed who paid for her flights

Jennifer Ferguson – the woman who accused SAFA president and former Bay mayor Danny Jordaan of rape – has revealed who paid for her flights to South Africa the week she laid charges against Jordaan.

Her statement follows Jordaan’s claims that she and Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza had conspired to defame him.

Last weekend Jordaan opened a criminal case of defamation‚ criminal collusion and conspiracy against Khoza.

Khoza too was having none of it and, earlier today at a press conference, claimed Jordaan’s actions fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that the South African Football Association (Safa) president has “created as diversions”.

In October last year Ferguson, a singer and former ANC Member of Parliament, accused Jordaan of raping her in a Port Elizabeth hotel room almost 25 years ago.

Last weekend Jordaan claimed that Khoza was behind Ferguson opening a rape case against him. Ferguson, who lives in Sweden, filed a rape complaint with police in Parkview last month. She was in the country for a concert at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

Jordaan also said Khoza had paid for Ferguson’s tickets to South Africa.

In a statement earlier today Ferguson said payment for the flights on Qatar Airways was done through a local dance NGO, The Forgotten Angle Theatre Company (FATC).

Ferguson said that FATC booked and paid for the tickets through Big Travel, a travel agency based in Uppsala, Sweden.

Ferguson said she had decided to reveal the alleged rape during the height of the #metoo campaign last year.

She said she had “made a personal and painful decision to disclose the rape that happened 24 years ago in PE. The freedom to truth-speak after too many years of silence and shame, came on the wings of the #metoo movement, where millions of women globally shared their stories of sexual violation.”

Ferguson says that she's still waiting for communication about the actual charges laid against her by Jordaan but felt obliged to address “the slanderous accusation and malicious prosecution of a rape witness”.

At the press conference Khoza said the allegations fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that Jordaan has “created as diversions”‚ such as a 2004 allegation that the PSL chairman was the chief suspect behind a shooting at Jordaan.

Another example‚ Khoza said‚ was an “alleged coup in 2009” against Jordaan‚ then CEO of 2010 World Cup Local Organising Committee‚ resulting in both men‚ plus then-Safa president Molefi Oliphant‚ being called into a meeting with Fifa president Sepp Blatter in Zurich

“Common to these events are that Dr Danny Jordaan‚ the aggressor‚ is portrayed as a victim of the all-powerful Dr Irvin Khoza‚” Khoza said.