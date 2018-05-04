Deadline for new accounts system likely to be missed again

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will miss its third deadline to go live with its new financial accounting system.

Three years after the city undertook two ambitious projects to change the way it draws up its financial reports and to have one computer system linking all its departments, it is unclear when the systems will be up and running.

The two projects are mSCOA (Municipal Standard Chart of Accounts) – which is a national Treasury requirement for all municipalities to link up with the national government – and the Enterprise Management Solutions (EMS) which is a new internal municipal system.

To date, the metro has spent about R71-million on the two projects and they are yet to be fully operational.

It also forked out more than R20-million in bonuses last year to municipal staff who put in overtime working on implementing the mSCOA, to reach some of the milestones.

At a budget and treasury portfolio meeting on Thursday last week, city manager Johann Mettler revealed the municipality would not meet its June 30 deadline to go live with mSCOA.

The municipality was meant to go live with the system in July last year and then in December. Both deadlines were missed.