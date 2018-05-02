Stolen truck and goods worth nearly R1m recovered

Two suspects were nabbed in Port Elizabeth shortly after they were found in a stolen truck loaded with nappies and toilet paper worth nearly R1-million.

According to police spokeswoman Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, police were alerted to the theft on Tuesday evening.

The flying squad and K9 unit followed up on the information.

"While on patrol in Ferguson Road in New Brighton the truck came towards them and stopped.

"Two suspects jumped out of the truck and ran away but were apprehended," Van Rensburg said.

The stock and the truck were recovered.

The two suspects, aged 20 and 22, are due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's court later this week on charges of the possession of suspected stolen property.