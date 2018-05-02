Matrics to get another chance with second national exam

The Department of Basic Education has taken a decision to scrap supplementary exams and replace them with a new system that it says will save the department money and also give candidates more time to prepare for the exams.

As from next year, matriculants who have failed or want to improve their results will no longer write supplementary exams – instead a second national exam will be introduced.

In the past, matrics were given until the end of January, a few weeks after receiving their results, to apply for supplementary exams, which were written between February and March.

The new system will see the exams being written between May and June. Department spokesman Elijah Mhlanga said this would improve access for more people to complete their matric.

He said the decision was taken for many reasons, with the high cost of supplementary exams being the key factor.

According to Mhlanga, half of those who qualified to write supplementary exams did not register, and of those who did, more than half did not show up to write.

He said the department had to provide sufficient invigilators, tables and chairs as well as writing material, which was a huge waste every year when the candidates did not show up.

“This has resulted in losses of millions of rands to the department over the years.

“Extra costs incurred include having question papers and answer sheets prepared, venue hire, and hiring invigilators and markers.

“Regardless of whether people arrive, markers are paid according to the number of registrations,” he said.

There was also a high failure rate, possibly because there was not enough time to prepare, he said. “Having the exams mid-year will allow that.”

Also, he said: “You will be able to apply to write whatever subject you have failed, but also, if you want to improve your marks, you can redo the exam of your choice.” – Daily Dispatch