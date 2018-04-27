New IAAF rules ‘an attack on Caster’
Sports minister condemns latest female classification
Irked Sports Minister Toko Xasa has labelled the move by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to introduce new eligibility regulations for females with Differences of Sexual Development as the Caster Semenya Regulations.
In a strongly-worded statement released yesterday, Xasa said she was dismayed by the IAAF’s decision and viewed it as a continued attack on the persona of the South African golden girl.
“I call upon all South Africans to stand firm in opposing these ‘Caster Semenya Regulations’ as they are designed to disadvantage Caster in her career‚” Xasa said.
“South Africans and all progressive people of the world must unite and support Caster and all affected athletes in this regard.”
Xasa said the ministry would continue to engage with relevant bodies and use all available avenues to ensure that Semenya and other athletes likely to be affected by the regulations were allowed to participate unhindered by measures intended to reduce their competitive edge.
“Caster is not just an athlete to the people of South Africa‚ she represents their hopes and aspirations‚” Xasa said.
“She is a pathfinder to the rural poor and downtrodden.
“She is an affirmation of black excellence.
“She undermines a stereotype that nothing good will ever come from the rural villages.”
Athletics South Africa (ASA) officials said they would seek expert support from relevant organisations and individuals to get a better understanding of the issue.
“Athletics South Africa has taken note of the new classification for female‚” the ASA statement said.
“We want to acknowledge that this process started long ago‚ up to a point that the Court of Arbitration for Sport was involved and ruled and gave guidance on what should be followed by the IAAF.
“ASA further acknowledges that the IAAF Council has the authority to develop rules and regulations as the highest decision-making body between congresses past and future.”
ASA said it would study the new regulations and compare them with the court’s recommendations to see if they are compatible and in line.
“Once done‚ we will then interact with the IAAF‚” ASA said.
“We want to state very clearly that we support all our athletes who may be affected by this’ new ruling.”