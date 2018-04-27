Xasa said the ministry would continue to engage with relevant bodies and use all available avenues to ensure that Semenya and other athletes likely to be affected by the regulations were allowed to participate unhindered by measures intended to reduce their competitive edge.

“Caster is not just an athlete to the people of South Africa‚ she represents their hopes and aspirations‚” Xasa said.

“She is a pathfinder to the rural poor and downtrodden.

“She is an affirmation of black excellence.

“She undermines a stereotype that nothing good will ever come from the rural villages.”

Athletics South Africa (ASA) officials said they would seek expert support from relevant organisations and individuals to get a better understanding of the issue.

“Athletics South Africa has taken note of the new classification for female‚” the ASA statement said.

“We want to acknowledge that this process started long ago‚ up to a point that the Court of Arbitration for Sport was involved and ruled and gave guidance on what should be followed by the IAAF.

“ASA further acknowledges that the IAAF Council has the authority to develop rules and regulations as the highest decision-making body between congresses past and future.”

ASA said it would study the new regulations and compare them with the court’s recommendations to see if they are compatible and in line.

“Once done‚ we will then interact with the IAAF‚” ASA said.

“We want to state very clearly that we support all our athletes who may be affected by this’ new ruling.”