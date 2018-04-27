Big guns called in to help end crippling national bus strike

The big guns were called in yesterday to try to bring an end to the national bus strike as it entered its ninth day.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande and Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant met bus companies and striking labour unions at a hotel close to the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg to try to bring some relief for commuters.

Transport department spokesman Ishmael Mnisi said the ministers had noted that both parties were determined to resolve the impasse swiftly with concessions already made from the original positions held by both parties. “Both ministers called on all parties to find a negotiated settlement under the allowable regulations in the interest of all South Africans,” Mnisi said.

“While the ministers are not party to the negotiations‚ the only reasonable outcome that they expect from the negotiations is the immediate resumption of bus operations‚ whilst labour and employers find a permanent solution to the impasse.”

Three mediators from the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration are also taking part. – TimesLIVE