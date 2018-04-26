Ward councillor Bongo Nombiba sentenced to five years

Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 20 councillor Bongo Nombiba was sentenced to five years direct imprisonment in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday (26/04/18).

This after he was found guilty of fraud and money laundering last month.

Nombiba was acquitted of two other charges of corruption.

Handing down sentence, Magistrate Johannes Claasen

said he found Nombiba abused the trust of the community he served as an elected public official.

Nombiba was arrested by the Hawks in 2016 and charged with fraud, corruption and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.