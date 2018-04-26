SPAR Women's Challenge
This is how we are fighting diabetes
Bay women living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes share their experiences
Two Nelson Mandela Bay women living with diabetes share their experience of a disease which kills more people worldwide than HIV/Aids and cancer combined
Type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetic Paula Thom has been diabetic since childhood and is the convener of the Young Guns support group
Young Guns is a division of Diabetes South Africa’s Port Elizabeth branch. It is a group for children, teenagers and young adults living with diabetes and meets once a month for a fun outing such as a hike or picnic.
Paula’s story
We share experiences and give each other tips. It makes a huge difference to have the opportunity to meet and talk to someone who really understands what it is like to live with diabetes.
Few other diseases carry the social stigma of diabetes. For example, most people never blame breast cancer patients for getting cancer. The diabetes blame-and-shame game is real and it has a negative impact on self-care, mental health and social life.
People with diabetes, whether Type 1 or Type 2, need compassion, education on how to manage the disease, support and encouragement, rather than judgment and criticism.
The group is called Young Guns as it represents young, powerful people. Those living with Type 1 diabetes are usually diagnosed at a young age and have to learn very quickly to cope and take on the responsibility of controlling their blood sugar levels.
I was 14 when I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus in 2003. Fortunately my eldest sister noticed my symptoms – frequent urinating, excessive thirst, lethargy.
She suspected it was diabetes and told me a bit about it on the way to the doctor. The fact that I knew what diabetes was before being told that I had it made it easier for me to take in.
Living with Type 1 diabetes has definitely made me more aware of how important it is to live a balanced life.
Being diagnosed with diabetes is a huge lifestyle change.
I had to learn to be more disciplined with regard s to eating, taking medication and exercising.
I do not feel limited in any way because of my diabetes. As long as I have medication and glucose, I can do anything.
Diabetes support
Diabetes South Africa (Port Elizabeth) hosts educational talks by health professionals once a month in Newton Park, Malabar and Springdale. More information from (041) 367-2810, 082-579-9059.
When your body is not producing insulin, or enough of it, your blood glucose continues to rise. If you are not diagnosed early enough, you could develop diabetic ketoacidosis caused by a lack of insulin. This is a severe condition where ketones (dangerous acid) develop and the body breaks down fat for energy.
Living with Type 1 diabetes can be very stressful with having to check blood sugar levels, calculating carbohydrate intake and insulin dosages on a daily basis. All this can result in “diabetes burnout”.
Being active in the SPAR Women’s Challenge is a good opportunity to get started and experience the benefits of exercise.
Exercise is vital in the management of diabetes as it helps keep blood sugar levels within range and prevents long-term complications.
Exercise helps the body use insulin more efficiently as it increases insulin sensitivity and reduces stress.
Look out for the Young Guns on May 5 – we will be running for diabetes and will paint #DIABETES in blue on our arms!
Type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetic Eleanor Douglas-Meyers is a Uitenhage media and events freelancer with a recent diagnosis of the illness
Eleanor's story
I say I’m a low-key diabetic because, despite being a very open person and a blogger, I’m not very open about this fact.
If I’m honest, I’ve been a little embarrassed about it, due to people’s perceptions.
Type 2 diabetes is seen as a lifestyle disease because it is more common in people who don’t do enough physical activity and are overweight or obese. Which naturally means I brought it on myself, right?
Well, not really. For me it was a combination of several lifestyle factors, including weight gain caused by antidepressants which, in turn, were called for due to grief at the loss of my son.
I also was insulin-resistant and with a family history of diabetes in my father, grandmother and aunts, so I was at high risk.
Then, add to this late nights as a freelance journalist, too little sleep and too much convenience food.
At one stage I realised my eyesight was really deteriorating, I was lethargic (but that’s just part of being an overworked mommy, right?), constantly thirsty and yet frequently needing to urinate.
Then came the tingling in my feet and the darkening of skin patches which are common with insulin resistance.
The difference between Type 1 and 2 diabetes
TYPE 1 DIABETES
Type 1 diabetes means that your body does not produce insulin and therefore daily insulin injections are necessary to survive.
TYPE 2 DIABETES
Type 2 diabetes means that your body cannot use all the insulin it produces. Type 2 diabetes can be managed with diet, exercise and oral medication. In some cases, people living with type 2 diabetes will also need to take daily insulin injections.
Neither type of diabetes can be cured, but they can be managed.
I went off to the doctor and, a bunch of blood tests later, learnt I was diabetic and would need medication to help with insulin production.
In addition, I would need to lose weight, be more active and perhaps get more sleep – maybe even more than three hours a night!
Thankfully, my family has been particularly supportive. My husband wakes up early to make me a breakfast shake because I can no longer go with a black coffee and an apple. He is the chef in the house and has adapted our meals accordingly.
My glucose levels have stabilised pretty well, I eat meals throughout the day, have regular check-ups and – most of all – I don’t listen to people’s judgment anymore.
I’m also way more active. Not that I have suddenly started cross-fit or anything like that but I take the stairs, I run in the park with my son, we do mommy-and-me yoga and activities outside my comfort zone – like a recent wall-climbing expedition (which I nailed, by the way).
The just-eat-less rhetoric has been proven false in my life – in fact, I had to work with my dietitian to up my daily calories.
It turns out my biggest sugar hurdle was my love of fresh fruit.
The thing is, you know your body better than any doctor and you know when something does not feel right. Don’t wait until it is too late.
Type 2 diabetes is manageable and, if I can control my levels despite sneaking in a dessert here and there, you can too!