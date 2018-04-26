40th conviction for cheese thief

A man who was arrested for shoplifting cheese, was discovered to have 39 previous convictions for theft, one for assault and one for burglary.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said it was also discovered that the man, 53, had used up to 17 aliases throughout his two decades involved in criminal activities.

“Warrant officer Koos Tesnar received a shoplifting docket for the suspect, who had allegedly stolen some cheese in Grahamstown.

“Upon searching for the man’s criminal record, the detective’s findings led to the conviction of a man whose career in criminal activity spanned up to 22 years.

“On April 16 Tesnar received a shoplifting docket to investigate. However he could not find anything on the system relating to the suspect using the accused’s identity.

“The man then appeared in the Grahamstown court.

“Just as the alleged suspect was about to plea, Tesnar requested the prosecutor to postpone the matter while he was waiting for the suspect’s fingerprint results,” Govender said.

Through criminal record results, it was revealed that the man had 39 previous convictions for theft, one for assault and one for burglary, Govender said.

“The last two convictions were for shoplifting in Grahamstown where he was handed the sentences of R8 000 or for five years’ imprisonment and R1 000 suspended for three years.”

The man received a three-year direct sentence without the option of a fine in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court for his offence.