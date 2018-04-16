Man dies in crash near Kirkwood

Kirkwood police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a man was killed on the R336 on Saturday.

The man, in his twenties, had died when the black VW Polo in which he was a passenger rear-ended an eight-ton truck close to the Piet Swart bridge in Kirkwood, police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said.

“It is alleged that the driver of the VW Polo was driving behind the truck and was intending to pass it when it allegedly collided into the rear of the truck,” she said.

The 23-year-old male driver of the Polo had minor injuries and was taken for treatment.

The other two male passengers were admitted to hospital with injuries.

The truck driver and his passenger were not injured.