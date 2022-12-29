What we write, and how we edit and frame stories, can reveal our most deeply held political convictions, he concludes, even when we genuinely imagine ourselves to simply be “knocking into shape” a first draft.
PODCAST | Racism is racism — media coverage of Maselspoort racist attack is too tame
In this edition of Eusebius on TimesLIVE, podcast host Eusebius McKaiser wears his hat as a political analyst and reviews the coverage of what happened at a resort in the Free State recently.
McKaiser argues and explains how certain frameworks chosen by reporters, subeditors and editors unwittingly water down the seriousness of racism.
He also offers arguments in support of the view that editorial choices are not value-neutral (just as neither writing nor reporting are value-neutral speech acts).
What we write, and how we edit and frame stories, can reveal our most deeply held political convictions, he concludes, even when we genuinely imagine ourselves to simply be “knocking into shape” a first draft.
It is, as always, up to listeners of the podcast to determine whether and how much they agree with the analyst and contributor to TimesLIVE.
