Police captain, Bay pharmacist arrested after arson attack on top cop’s home

A senior police officer and a Gqeberha pharmacist are among a group of four men arrested this week after a suspected arson attack on the home of a police general stationed in New Brighton.
The officer, a captain at the New Brighton police station, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday in connection with charges of arson as well as the illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and stun grenades.
Provincial police spokesperson Thembinkosi Kinana said the officer was arrested by members of the Organised Crime Unit working with Crime Intelligence.
Kinana said the arrested suspects, aged between 27 and 40, were expected to appear in New Brighton Magistrate’ Court.
“The arrests [were made] after the SAPS received a report of an arson [attack] which occurred [at] the home of the SAPS senior manager in New Brighton,” Kinana said.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that one of the suspects — a police officer [of] the Crime Intelligence Unit, is [allegedly] associated with the incident.”
“However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.
“It is alleged that there was no person in the house during the incident and therefore no injuries were reported but the house is reported as having been damaged extensively.”
Further investigation led the detectives to a property in Ntshekisa Street, where the police officer lived.
There, three pistols, several live rounds of ammunition, stun grenades and R205,600 in cash were recovered.
“Among the arrested suspects is a man believed to be a pharmacist in Gqeberha,” Kinana said.
“It is not clear at this stage why the suspects kept these firearms, ammunition, stun grenades and large sums of money in their house.”
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her disappointment at the alleged conduct of the police officer.
“It is just unbelievable that within our ranks there are those who would [allegedly] be associated with such heartless acts of criminality.
“I am on record as having made it patently clear that members of the SAPS who connive with criminals to commit crimes against people are a disgrace to the organisation and must therefore suffer the consequences of their actions,” Mene said.
HeraldLIVE
Police captain, Bay pharmacist arrested after arson attack on top cop's home
Image: ANYVIDSTUDIO/123RF
HeraldLIVE
