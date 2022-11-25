×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Multimedia

LISTEN | Stormers must be at their best

25 November 2022
DHL Stormers coach John Dobson
1207149308 DHL Stormers coach John Dobson
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Stormers coach John Dobson says he will need to field closest to his strongest line-up for the franchise’s crucial United Rugby Championship match against the Welsh Dragons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Saturday (2pm).

Hear what else he has to say in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Dawn Humphries

Most Read