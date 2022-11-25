Stormers coach John Dobson says he will need to field closest to his strongest line-up for the franchise’s crucial United Rugby Championship match against the Welsh Dragons at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium next Saturday (2pm).
Hear what else he has to say in That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann.
LISTEN | Stormers must be at their best
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images
