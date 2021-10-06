Multimedia

LISTEN | Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann: October 6

06 October 2021
Daron Mann
Daron Mann
Image: Eugene Coetzee

It’s mere weeks to go until South Africans head to the polls on November 1 and Nelson Mandela Bay is regarded as a big battleground.

In part 1 of our election manifestos series on Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Helen Zille of the DA, Luyolo Nqakula of the ANC and Khanya Ngqisha of the EFF as they discuss their plans to improve service delivery in the city.

Have a listen and tell us if this is enough to sway your vote.

