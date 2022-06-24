Drag racers vie for Bragging Rights

Nineteen Eastern Cape racers qualify for national finals at Aldo Scribante

By Tremaine van Aardt -

The drivers of the province’s fastest cars over the standing quarter-mile lined up at the weekend to settle scores and secure a place in the finals of the “Bragging Rights: The National Series” drag-racing championship.



And the Detroit of Africa did not disappoint — 19 of the quickest cars in the Eastern Cape qualified for the finals at Gqeberha’s Aldo Scribante Raceway...