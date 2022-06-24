Gqeberha’s Guvner Motorsport Audi S3 slides into top spot
Though most of the metro’s petrolheads are familiar with the Guvner Motorsport Audi S3, few may realise that the white pocket rocket is now the fastest S3 in SA.
Time to Torque caught up with the Audi’s owner, Algoa Motorsport Club director Kuven Govender, who has been hard at work with his team to ensure the S3 roars into the record books...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.