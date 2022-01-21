Classics to show off their curves at George Old Car Show

By Tremaine van Aardt -

Classic car enthusiasts are gearing up for the Silver Jubilee edition of the George Old Car Show (GOCS) driven by ScribBenzeum.



While the 25th of instalment of the iconic event was halted in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, GOCS chair Alewijn Dippenaar said plans were on track for it to take place on February 12 and 13 at the Eden Technical High School...