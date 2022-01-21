Walmer sergeant shot outside family home
National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole has ordered the mobilisation of a 72-hour manhunt after a police sergeant was shot outside his home in Walmer township earlier this week.
The sergeant is fighting for his life in hospital after he suffered gunshot wounds to the stomach while standing on the doorstep of his family home...
