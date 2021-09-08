New 2021 Renault Kiger arrives in Mzansi

Renault's new compact crossover SUV, the Kiger, has at last touched down on SA shores. Built on the firm's CMF-A+ platform that already underpins the Nissan Magnite and Renault Triber, the sleek and youthful looking Kiger aims to steal sales away from the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

From launch Renault is offering three Kiger derivatives and kicking things off is the entry-level Life model that's powered by Renault's familiar naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine making 52kW and 92Nm. Cog-swapping duties are handled by a simple five-speed manual transmission. A few of the spec sheet highlights here include a digital instrument cluster, muted melange fabric seats, front power windows and manual air-conditioning with rear air vents. Entertainment is taken care of by a DIN radio that offers a USB port, an auxiliary-in port and four speakers. As it's the most wallet-friendly member of the Kiger lineup, the Life rides on 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.