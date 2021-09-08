New 2021 Renault Kiger arrives in Mzansi
Renault's new compact crossover SUV, the Kiger, has at last touched down on SA shores. Built on the firm's CMF-A+ platform that already underpins the Nissan Magnite and Renault Triber, the sleek and youthful looking Kiger aims to steal sales away from the Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser.
From launch Renault is offering three Kiger derivatives and kicking things off is the entry-level Life model that's powered by Renault's familiar naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine making 52kW and 92Nm. Cog-swapping duties are handled by a simple five-speed manual transmission. A few of the spec sheet highlights here include a digital instrument cluster, muted melange fabric seats, front power windows and manual air-conditioning with rear air vents. Entertainment is taken care of by a DIN radio that offers a USB port, an auxiliary-in port and four speakers. As it's the most wallet-friendly member of the Kiger lineup, the Life rides on 16-inch steel wheels with plastic covers.
Next up is the middle-of-the range Kiger Zen that also makes use of the same naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre engine. Except here it can be mated to either a five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual gearbox. Those looking for a little extra shove will be pleased to know the Zen model can also be fitted with Renault's beefier 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine tuned to deliver 74kW and 160Nm worth of torque. Here power is sent to the front wheels through a five-speed manual transmission.
You score a lot more features in the Zen, including a height-adjustable driver's seat, dual glove box and a handy 60:40 folding rear seat. Other additions over the Life take the form of rear seat pockets, rear power windows and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired (USB) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. You also get functional roof rails with a 50kg load capacity plus a rear window wiper and washer.
The flagship of the Kiger range is the Intens model that comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. Power is provided by the 74kW turbocharged engine that can be paired to either a five-speed manual or CVT transmission. Inside you'll find niceties such as an artificial leather-wrapped steering wheel, a seven-inch Multi-Skins Driver Mode TFT instrument cluster, ambient lighting and seats covered in a quilted emboss fabric. Other unique features include a cooled glovebox, auto climate control and a Multi-Sense rotary controlled driving modes (Normal, Eco or Sport) selector. The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system here offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The exterior of the Intens model stands out from its plainer siblings thanks to the addition of tri-octa Pure Vision LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, electric folding side mirrors, a silver rear skid plate as well as a pair of 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.
Safety wise, all Kiger models come equipped with dual front airbags while the Zen and Intens up the ante with dual side airbags. ABS and EBD is standard on all derivatives. The more powerful turbocharged models are further fitted with ESP. According to Renault SA the Kiger's body structure is reinforced to meet three-star Global NCAP conditions.
Pricing for the 2021 Renault Kiger range is as follows:
Life 1.0: R199,900
Zen 1.0: R214,900
Zen 1.0 AMT: R224,900
Zen 1.0 Turbo: R249,900
Intens 1.0 Turbo: R269,900
Intens 1.0 Turbo CVT: R289,900
Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty. Non-turbo models come with a two-year/30,000km service plan. Turbo models get a three-year/45,000km service plan.