Three children found dead in river were bunking school

Three schoolchildren who were found floating in the Mohlabetse River in Limpopo on Tuesday had been bunking school before they died.

Siblings Themba Ngomane, 8, Nonjabulo Ngomane, 9, and neighbour Katlego Sibande, 15, were reported missing on August 30 after leaving for school and not returning.

“The school told us on Tuesday [August 31] when we went to report they were missing that they had not come to school for two weeks,” said the siblings' father Dumisani Ngomane.

The family had not noticed anything out of the ordinary during those two weeks, he said.

“Their routine was normal. I am asking myself, when they were showing us homework was the older one writing for them? In that whole two weeks, they came back with homework but we didn’t notice if the handwriting belongs to the teacher or the older children,” he said.

“The thing that has happened is very painful because the school failed to report to us that the children spent two weeks without attending class. Maybe if the school had reported [this] we could have seen this coming,” he said.