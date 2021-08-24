FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster

Consistency isn’t a factor that defines the lineage of the Volkswagen Golf GTI. But to be fair, the same could be said of many automotive nameplates with timelines spanning decades: recipes are altered and evolution means straying from certain traits.

Ask any genuine aficionado of the Wolfsburg performance breed and they’ll tell you quite candidly about the generations that were on point – and the ones that were downright flat.

You won’t, for example, hear fans talking about the tepid fourth-generation car with the same reverence and enthusiasm they might reserve for the fifth-generation one. Five was largely regarded as a desperately-needed return to the core values that made the original so great. Number four, meanwhile, didn’t even have the signature red outline on its grille.