Hayward relishing first EL 70.3 test

Win in ‘We’re Back’ Triathlon a big confidence boost ahead of foray into Ironman racing

Gqeberha triathlete Timothy Hayward received a major confidence boost ahead of his first Ironman 70.3 outing in East London when he claimed victory in the “We’re Back” Triathlon at Pollok Beach on Sunday.



The 22-year-old put on a fine display of Olympic distance racing as he stopped the clock in a time of two hours, 2 minutes and 36 seconds...