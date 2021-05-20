Supercar fleet rolls into city for exciting rally

Do not blink for the rest of the week if you are in Gqeberha — you might just miss a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to catch a glimpse of your dreams drive by.

That is because the Justworx Daytona Rally is in the city.

The six-day rally has gathered 50 of SA’s most powerful and rare hyper and supercars, which will be pitted against one another in a series of hill climbs, high-speed sprints, street circuits, track events and night races starting in Gqeberha on Thursday.

The rally will see the supercar enthusiasts, most of whom are captains of industry in SA, traverse a 1,543km route to Cape Town, which will include opportunities for the public to enjoy the vehicles.

Some of the cars included in the rally are the McLaren Senna, Mercedes-Benz SLS, Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and R8s, among others.

According to the event website, one of organisers, Phoenix Events chief executive Mark Castell, said the rally was two years in the making.

“For years, we have been creating experiences for hyper and supercar owners to go out for a day or two in their vehicles, and the feedback is always fantastic, but the drivers wish for more time behind the wheel — that is why we decided to create the Justworx Daytona Rally.

“This way they get to enjoy six stress-free days on the roads doing what they love,” Castell said.

Justworx chief executive Wayne Kyle said Justworx were thrilled to be on board as the title sponsors and saw the event as an ideal showcase for their automotive range of connected technology.

Justworx is a leading connected-technology platform developer based in New York with strong roots in SA.

HeraldLIVE