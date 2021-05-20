Nelson Mandela Bay municipality wants to charge account defaulters more for not settling their bills on time
Pay up or pay more
Ratepayers and businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay may soon be taking further strain as the municipality intends increasing water and electricity reconnection fees — a move that comes as households are still struggling to recover financially from the Covid-19 fallout.
The municipality is cracking down on account defaulters by implementing its credit control policy from 2012, which will see electricity meters blocked when accounts in arrears for more than 30 days are overdue by a further 15 days...
