REVIEW | The 2020 Land Rover Discovery Landmark Edition is a celebratory delight

I’ve been driving a Land Rover Discovery 3 for the past eight years. The first five years were extremely blissful until I unexpectedly encountered an assortment of problems, but mainly its pneumatics had been a real snag.

I fixed them several times until I caved in five months ago. With Covid-19 and salary cuts all round, I have decided to park it in my driveway until I get used to the finances that come with the “new normal”.

Now with a flat tyre from not being driven for so long, it looks like it’s bound for junk status. But having driven the fifth-generation Discovery Landmark Edition last week, I have since been invigorated to fix my ailing darling Landy.

The Landmark Edition — launched late last year — commemorates three decades of the Discovery nameplate. It features a list of subtle visual and specification upgrades over the regular car. Fun fact: the Discovery made its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1989.

The new Disco 5 is a completely different animal from its boxy first descendant. From a technological perspective, it is a far cry from the bare-bones character of old. The goodies available in 2020 make light work for the driver. I was impressed with its facility that brightens its LED headlights automatically on a dark road, then dims when there’s an oncoming car. I know most latest cars have that magic but my sick, old friend had none of that.