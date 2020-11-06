Nissan's new Navara throws down the gauntlet to Toyota and Ford

Built to take on the ever-dominant Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger, the new Nissan Navara arrives on the scene with fresh exterior styling, an improved interior and a host of under-the-skin improvements that promise better drivability both on the road and off. it.

Key features of the refreshed Navara include a strengthened rear axle, increased payload capacity (up to 1.2 tonnes depending on the model), additional load bed volume as well as a new integrated step in the rear bumper for easier cargo access. Customers can also look forward to a new steering rack that is said to enhance both low speed manoeuvrability and overall steering response.

Nissan has also retuned the suspension for improved ride quality over poor surfaces. Finally, NVH levels have been beefed-up with the addition of extra sound-deadening material including a laminated windshield and front windows.

Rugged looks are proving to be an increasingly important commodity in this segment of vehicle and as such the new Navara wears a notably more aggressive visage. Key to this is the so-called “interlock” radiator grille (first seen on the Nissan Titan) that's here flanked by a pair of C-shaped LED projector headlamps that promise to turn night into day.

Those seeking to stand out even more can opt for the new PRO-4X model grade that gets a black emblem, orange-accented front bumper, black grille, door handles, roof racks and running boards accented by 17-inch black wheels shod with all-terrain tires.