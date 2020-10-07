New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA
Toyota on Wednesday announced that its updated eighth-generation Hilux range has finally touched down on local soil. Expected to top the sales charts, this newcomer comes out swinging with fresh exterior styling, improved interior and safety technology plus a raft of under-the-skin modifications that improve overall comfort and drivability.
With suave good looks becoming increasingly important within the competitive one-ton bakkie segment you'll notice that the snout of the Hilux has been totally redesigned and now sports a new three-dimensional radiator grille and front bumper treatment that gives it a welcome shot of extra visual menace. There's also a new set of slim-line headlamps.
The more utilitarian S and SR Hilux model grades continue as before, however, complete with their original front facades (Toyota rightly points out that when it comes to everyday workhorses, appearances don't really matter all that much). Sticking with grade strategies, it's important to note that the long-serving, middle-of-the-range SRX model has now been replaced by the Raider. Next up is the Legend and, at the very top of the Hilux range, the all-new Legend RS. Here's a brief overview of what sets each of these models apart.
Raider:
Riding on 17-inch alloy wheels finished in Dark Grey metallic, all Raider models feature a large trapezoidal front grille with a broad chrome border and horizontally-separated 3D grille elements. You'll also find new boomerang-shaped fog lamp bezels and an integrated bumper guard.
2.4 GD-6 models receive an upgrade to four-bulb Halogen headlamps, while 2.8 GD-6 Raider derivatives now boast a Bi-LED configuration with LED turn-signal lamps. Toyota has also updated the rear of the 2.8 with LED taillights and a chrome rear-step bumper.
Inside you'll be met by a redesigned instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While 2.4 GD-6 variants now boast side and curtain airbags, all new Raider derivatives benefit from the addition of a limited-slip differential and (on diesel models) variable flow control power steering.
Legend:
The flagship of the Hilux range is identifiable by its trapezoidal grille being outlined in black. It also sports a pair of dark-plated headlamp inserts. Other key visual differentiators include bold wheel arch overfenders, matte-finish door handles (as apposed to chrome on the Raider models) plus a graphite rear bumper and Legend-specific tailgate garnish.
Eighteen-inch alloy wheels with a machined surface and darkened centre caps are standard.
Meanwhile the cabin adds an extra lick of luxury with the addition of perforated leather upholstery in the double-cab 4x4 models and a black roof lining. Blue mood lighting has also been built into the doors. Other tasty new features exclusive to all-wheel drive versions of the Legend include electrically adjustable front seats, a premium nine-speaker JBL audio system with dash-mounted speakers, keyless entry and push-button start.
Also making its Hilux debut is the renowned “Toyota Safety Sense” (TSS) safety system. Standard on Legend 4x4 models, TSS integrates a “Pre-collision” system, “Lane Departure Alert” and “Adaptive Cruise Control” to offer drivers additional peace of mind. TSS joins the existing array of airbags, ISOFIX, seat belt pre-tensioners and the full suite of active safety aids (ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, VSC, Trailer Sway Control, Traction Control).
Legend RS:
Available as a cost option, the new RS package equips Legend-grade models with a motorised roller shutter, graphite-coloured sportsbar, rubberised bedliner, assisted tailgate with central-locking function and dust-defence kit.
Extensive model grade changes aside, the other big news about the updated 2020 Hilux is the introduction of a newly developed 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine developing 150kW and 500Nm (manual versions make do with 420Nm) courtesy of an upgraded turbocharger, improved cooling and strengthened internals.
A real boon for towing and off-road applications, this has also improved the Hilux's accelerative performance. Indeed, Toyota claims that its much-loved bakkie will now scamper from standstill to 100km/h in 10-seconds. You can expect a claimed average fuel consumption of 7.8l/100km and CO2 emissions of 204g/km.
Targeting the most demanding double-usage and leisure Hilux customers, the new 2.8-litre powertrain will be available in Xtra Cab and Double Cab body styles, with a choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
The 2.4-litre turbodiesel and 2.7-litre petrol motor will carry on unchanged.
Now while the Hilux retains its familiar body-on-frame architecture, Toyota has made some effort to improve its comfort and driveability. Consequently this new model sees a host of tweaks applied to its suspension and power steering systems. The suspension benefits from front and rear shock absorber tuning, improved leaf spring design and new bushings to combine a smoother ride with reduced impact when traversing rough terrain.
Revised cabin mounts have also been added to the NVH mix to help further reduce the transmission of vibrations from the road into the interior.
Finally, the towing capacity of 2.4 GD-6 4x4 models has seen an increase of 300kg, now registering 3.5 tons and matching that of the 2.8 GD-6 4x4 model. Raised body and 4x4 models boast a towing capacity of between 2,750kg and 3,500kg, depending on engine and drivetrain configuration.
The new Toyota Hilux range will be available to purchase from October 12. Pricing is as follows:
Single Cab S:
2.7 VVTI RB S 5MT: R386,700
2.0 VVTi S 5MT: R291,100
2.0 VVTi S A/C 5MT: R299,800
2.4 GD S 5MT: R328,400
2.4 GD S A/C 5MT: R337,200
Single Cab SR:
2.4 GD-6 RB SR 6MT: R414,500
2.4 GD-6 4X4 SR 6MT: R482,000
Single Cab Raider:
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R447,800
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R466,100
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6MT: R520,700
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R540,900
2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R532,300
2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R602,400
Xtra Cab Raider:
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R460,000
2.4 GD 6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R478,200
Xtra Cab Legend:
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6MT: R550,000
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R574,900
2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6MT: R622,000
2.8 GD-6 4x4 LEGEND 6AT: R647,300
Double Cab S:
2.7 VVTi RB S 5MT: R440,400
Double Cab SR:
2.4 GD-6 RB SR 6MT: R476,900
2.4 GD-6 4X4 SR 6MT: R549,200
Double Cab Raider:
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6MT: R505,200
2.4 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R521,200
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6MT: R583,700
2.4 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R609,500
2.8 GD-6 RB RAIDER 6AT: R631,900
2.8 GD-6 4X4 RAIDER 6AT: R706,400
Double Cab Legend:
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6MT: TBC
2.8 GD-6 RB LEGEND 6AT: R696,200
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND 6MT: R733,500
2.8 GD-6 4X4 LEGEND 6AT: R765,600
4.0 V6 4X4 LEGEND 6AT: R765,200
