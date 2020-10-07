New and improved 2020 Toyota Hilux range trucks into SA

Toyota on Wednesday announced that its updated eighth-generation Hilux range has finally touched down on local soil. Expected to top the sales charts, this newcomer comes out swinging with fresh exterior styling, improved interior and safety technology plus a raft of under-the-skin modifications that improve overall comfort and drivability.

With suave good looks becoming increasingly important within the competitive one-ton bakkie segment you'll notice that the snout of the Hilux has been totally redesigned and now sports a new three-dimensional radiator grille and front bumper treatment that gives it a welcome shot of extra visual menace. There's also a new set of slim-line headlamps.

The more utilitarian S and SR Hilux model grades continue as before, however, complete with their original front facades (Toyota rightly points out that when it comes to everyday workhorses, appearances don't really matter all that much). Sticking with grade strategies, it's important to note that the long-serving, middle-of-the-range SRX model has now been replaced by the Raider. Next up is the Legend and, at the very top of the Hilux range, the all-new Legend RS. Here's a brief overview of what sets each of these models apart.