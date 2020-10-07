IN QUOTES | Teacher safety & corruption: Five key takeouts from Ramaphosa's Sadtu address

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday paid tribute to teachers who are working hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, reiterating the government's commitment to keep them safe.

In his address at the celebration of the SA Democratic Teachers Union's (Sadtu) 30th anniversary, Ramaphosa said the government would provide adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus and possible related deaths.

Here are important takeaways from his address:

True nation builders

Ramaphosa said teachers displayed their passion for empowering the nation when they returned to work during a global pandemic. He said the concerns and anxiety of teachers who were reluctant to do so was understandable and justified.