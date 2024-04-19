Gig Guide for Nelson Mandela Bay

BOOKS GALORE
Linton Grange Library’s next craft market takes place on April 25 from 9am to 3pm, and again on April 26 from 9am to 1pm.
The Friends of the Linton Grange Library will host a mini book sale on the same dates.
Inquiries: 072-466-0555
CHEERLEADING COMPETITION
Lorraine Primary School is proud to host the first Eastern Cape Majorette and Cheerleading Association (ECMCA) Majorette & Cheerleading League Competition on Saturday April 27 from 11am at the school pavilion. Gates open at 10am.
There will be food trucks, merchandise for sale, and a raffle. No alcohol is allowed.
The entrance fee is R10.
SCHOOL MUSICAL
Clarendon Park Primary School presents Disney’s Moana Jnr on Wednesday April 24 to Saturday April 27.
Days and times vary for each production to be held in the school hall.
Tickets are R120 for adults and R100 for children, and are available on www.clarendonpark.co.za
There are limited seats available so book now to avoid disappointment.
EXHIBITION
Nelson Mandela University’s department of visual arts, in the faculty of humanities, presents “A Re Tshamekeng”, a solo exhibition by Absa L’Atelier 2022 Gerard Sekoto award-winner Malebogo Molokoane.
There will be an artist walkabout on Saturday April 20 from 10am to 11am at the Bird Street Gallery in Central.
Daily viewings are, meanwhile, on Mondays to Fridays from 9.30am to 3.30pm until May 31.
ORCHESTRA
The Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra presents “Friends in Low Places” at the Feather Market Centre on Sunday April 28 at 3pm.
This will be conducted by Leon Bosch and features Jarret McCourt (tuba), Peter Martens (cello), and Ruan Baartman (double bass).
Tickets cost R150 each via Quicket.
Inquiries: 072-610-8870
CRAFT FAIR
The Craft, Hobbies and Toy Fair will take place on Saturday May 4 from 8.30am to 1pm at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears and beautiful painted pictures for sale, as well as a collectible model car display.
There is also tea and coffee and lovely goodies to eat, including some delicious pies, jams, pickles and sauces.
The entrance fee is R5 and proceeds go to Save-a-Pet.
WINE IN THE VALLEY
Bridge Street Brewery will host Wine in the Valley, where wine lovers can sip on chardonnay, chenins, merlots, bubbly and more.
Wines will also be on sale at cellar door prices.
The event takes place on Saturday April 27 from 12pm to 4pm.
Tickets cost R220 per person and are available via Quicket.
FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
There will be a Food Truck Festival at Pirates Hockey Club in Mill Park on Saturday April 27 at 12pm.
Join in on a day of fun suitable for the whole family.
This is Pirates’ official fundraiser for the year.
There will be plenty of food trucks, an open bar, live music and kids’ activities.
Entrance is R20 for adults and R10 for children. Secure parking is also available at R20 per vehicle.
To be featured in the weekly events guide, email your event details to diary@arena.africa
Gig Guide for Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Pixabay
