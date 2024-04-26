Leisure

IN THE GARDEN | Lavender on Mother's Day

Bush associated with qualities most moms wish to be true of them, makes an ideal gift

Premium
By Julia Smith - 26 April 2024

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. What gift to buy?

Perhaps a lavender bush which has associations with devotion, purity, grace, serenity, faithfulness and peace of mind. Which most mothers wish to be true of them...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read