While the couple usually stays away from the spotlight, last year they opened up about their love and what keeps it burning.
In an interview on Chim’s Talk Africa, Mmusi and Natalie gave social media users a glimpse into their lives outside politics, sharing some of their secrets for a happy marriage.
“Laughter is one of the major keys that keeps us in love with each other,” Mmusi said, adding another key is “fighting to stay in”.
“We laugh. I think it sounds simplistic, but I wish someone had told me that earlier on because sometimes we take everything seriously. Laughing means we have a point of connection.”
Natalie said she blocks the outside noise about her husband and keeps what she reads about him online and in newspapers at a minimum.
She said leaving Twitter was one of the “practical things” she has done for her “head space”.
“It was overwhelming for me at times. To remain healthy in my head space, I had to come off Twitter,” she said.
Mmusi Maimane and wife celebrate 17 years of marriage: ‘Thank you Jesus’
TshisaLIVE Editor
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
The Maimanes are three years shy of celebrating two decades of marriage, and One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane took to Twitter to thank God for keeping them together.
With a snap of the happy couple, seemingly at a restaurant to celebrate their 17 year anniversary, Mmusi share a brief and heartfelt caption.
“Today, 17 years on, we still married. Thank you Jesus. Much love,” a happy Mmusi shared on Twitter.
While the couple usually stays away from the spotlight, last year they opened up about their love and what keeps it burning.
In an interview on Chim’s Talk Africa, Mmusi and Natalie gave social media users a glimpse into their lives outside politics, sharing some of their secrets for a happy marriage.
“Laughter is one of the major keys that keeps us in love with each other,” Mmusi said, adding another key is “fighting to stay in”.
“We laugh. I think it sounds simplistic, but I wish someone had told me that earlier on because sometimes we take everything seriously. Laughing means we have a point of connection.”
Natalie said she blocks the outside noise about her husband and keeps what she reads about him online and in newspapers at a minimum.
She said leaving Twitter was one of the “practical things” she has done for her “head space”.
“It was overwhelming for me at times. To remain healthy in my head space, I had to come off Twitter,” she said.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure