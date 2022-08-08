While Jub Jub shot up Mzansi's trends list on Monday following his return to Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday, his own relationship affairs have come to light.
This after a local Twitter user shared cosy images of Jub Jub and his supposed partner and alleged girlfriend of 19 years, Tumi Mthembu.
The “disgruntled” girlfriend, who told City Press the TV presenter cheated on her on different occasions, alleged Jub Jub proposed marriage to her in December 2021. She also claimed Zenith “Zee” Mia, the woman known as his wife to the public, was not married to Jub Jub.
“The woman who is known in public as his wife isn’t his wife. She’s just another one of the women he’s dating. She doesn’t know about me. According to her, she’s his main partner and that’s what we all think because that’s what he wants us to think”.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Jub Jub were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Tweeps reacts to Jub Jub’s alleged girlfriend who he has reportedly been with for ‘19 years’
Journalist
Image: Via Jub Jub's Instagram
While Jub Jub shot up Mzansi's trends list on Monday following his return to Uyajola 9/9 on Sunday, his own relationship affairs have come to light.
This after a local Twitter user shared cosy images of Jub Jub and his supposed partner and alleged girlfriend of 19 years, Tumi Mthembu.
The “disgruntled” girlfriend, who told City Press the TV presenter cheated on her on different occasions, alleged Jub Jub proposed marriage to her in December 2021. She also claimed Zenith “Zee” Mia, the woman known as his wife to the public, was not married to Jub Jub.
“The woman who is known in public as his wife isn’t his wife. She’s just another one of the women he’s dating. She doesn’t know about me. According to her, she’s his main partner and that’s what we all think because that’s what he wants us to think”.
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Jub Jub were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Speaking about his wife during an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2018, Jub Jub said he loved having a partner who was not with him because of fame and stood by him throughout his life's challenges.
“In other relationships I was in, we were growing into life. This women has stood the test of time. She was there before, she stood by me through my prison term, through the trials and tribulations. She never judged me, she never cursed me, she never looked at me in a different kind of way.
“She's not there for the fame, she's not there for the money, she's not there for anything, that's why y'all haven't seen her. One of the mistakes I made (in the past) was to bring my private life into the public eyes. She doesn't want the fame. She doesn't want the cameras, the pictures, none of that. She doesn't want to do interviews. She is out of the limelight,” Jub Jub said at the time.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure