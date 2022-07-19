Ntsiki Mazwai baffled by 'South Africans' are failing to connect with Miss SA

Ntsiki Mazwai can't wrap her head around how Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane was “seldom acknowledged” during her reign.
This after the 25-year-old was crowned Miss Supranational 2022 on Friday in Poland.
Ntsiki took to her Twitter timeline sharing her views.
“I want to [want to] understand why black South Africans don't connect with Lalela ... It just didn't happen,” she wrote.
“Now we don't know if supranatural [supranational] is being used to sanitise Israel and further push white interest in SA ... Asazi ...”
Throughout her reign as Miss SA, Lalela has been compared to previous beauty queens and received backlash on social media for her taking part in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in 2021, where she was second runner-up.
Anele Mdoda and other stars took to their timeline to celebrate her achievement despite the hate she's received online.
“You can see she has a great relationship with Miss Thailand! Ah man. What a year for Lalela and she simply rose above it all. I am so proud. I am in tears! I love watching dreams manifest and set the sky on fire,” Anele wrote.
“I can’t believe someone once tweeted that Lalela is the most mid looking Miss SA we’ve ever had. I had to unfollow! Must’ve been crack!” Abigail Visagie wrote.
When being crowned Miss Supranational, Lalela said she was grateful for the unwavering love and support she received from her fans she dubbed the Lali fans.
“I’m simply at a loss for words ... With this crown I carry the hopes, dreams of women who have come before me and those to come. It serves as affirmation that no dream is too small, no journey insurmountable to conquer. May it be a constant reminder to allow your feet to lead you to wherever it is your heart desires.”
