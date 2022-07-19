×

News

Enyobeni tavern deaths: Police to provide more details on Tuesday

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2022
A ceremonial funeral service was held for those who died in the Enyobeni tragedy in East London.
Image: ALAN EASON

Police and the health department will on Tuesday provide an update on investigations into the cause of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy.

The postmortems into the death of 21 Eastern Cape youths at the East London tavern on Sunday June 26 is eagerly awaited, particularly by their families who have spoken out on their need for closure.

Survivors have recounted different versions about what had happened, with some saying  they felt lumps in their throats and struggled to swallow or breathe while others referred to a stampede after pepper spray was allegedly discharged.

Earlier this month, the owner of the tavern and two employees were arrested on charges relating to the sale or supply of alcohol to children.

