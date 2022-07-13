Tshego unimpressed with Cassper Nyovest for saying he inspired Focalistic

Rapper and singer Tshego has weighed in on Cassper Nyovest's mentioning Focalistic in a verse in his latest hip-hop feature.

Though the rapper has come out to say it was not a diss track, the chicken have come home to roost.

Taking to his Instagram stories Tshego came out guns blazing against Cassper.

“Only egotistical men who lack confidence will fix their lips to tell another man they put them on,” wrote Tshego.

He mentioned that his mentor late rapper Riky Rick did not like the spotlight to be on him if he contributed to someone's shine.