JUST IN | Arrests in Enyobeni tavern deaths

The owner of Enyobeni tavern in East London, along with two staff, were arrested following the deaths of 21 teenagers at the Scenery Park tavern two weeks ago.
The arrests took place over the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon.
Charges against them stem from a case opened by the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for the contravention of the Liquor Act.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said in a statement that fines to the tune of R2000 were issued to each of the two tavern employees, while the owner was served with a summons for his immediate arrest and appearance in court.
The 21 children - aged between 13 and 17 - died at the tavern over two weeks ago.
Though they were buried last week and over the weekend, the cause of death is still unknown.
Kinana said the investigation focused on the alleged violation or contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act by permitting the sale of alcohol to children below the age of 18 years.
The tavern owner is expected in the East London Magistrate court on August 19 to face the said charges, Kinana said.
The two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the Liquor Act. Should they fail to pay the fine, they will be required to appear in the same court on August 19.
Provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said she was grateful for the patience shown by the affected families and communities alike.
“Just as we said in the beginning, investigation is a process and needs to be treated with extreme care and wisdom so that we can achieve the desired outcomes which all of us will be proud of. This is the beginning of the great work we are doing behind the scene”.Mene said.
The forensic investigation to determine the cause of death of the 21 children is still ongoing.
