REVIEW | ‘My weight and why I carry it’
Children — and life — can be cruel if you don’t fit into the status quo but a change of mindset and some self-belief makes the world of difference.
Struggling with body issues and dealing with childhood trauma has never been more brilliantly portrayed or relatable than in My Weight and Why I Carry It...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.