Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out of Boks' first Test against Wales at Loftus

Pieter-Steph du Toit has been ruled out of the first Test between the Springboks and Wales at Loftus on Saturday.

Briefing the media on the team’s preparations for the first of three Test matches on Monday, Bok assistant coach Deon Davids said Du Toit’s hugely-anticipated return has been delayed by a week.

The team hope the rampaging loose-forward and 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year will be available for the second match in Bloemfontein on July 9.

“We have had some insightful discussions around team selection where we have looked at different things in terms of what we want to achieve in this first Test and who are going to be the right players and combinations that will give us a good result,” Davids said.