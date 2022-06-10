'This voice-over is so clean' — Tweeps can’t get enough of John Kani's 'Podcast and Chill' voice-over

Tweeps believe legendary thespian John Kani shut it down with his voice-over for Podcast and Chill.

He made a guest appearance on the show on Thursday. Not only were tweeps impressed with the audio, they were taken in by John.

Listen to the voice over here.

“Dr John Kani showed the podcast is not a career suicide platform, but a documenter of black excellence. What a legendary episode, heck it deserves a Safta. MacG and Sol killed it,” said one tweep.

The actor received accolades around the world for his work and starred in several Hollywood films and also voiced Rafiki in the 2019 remake of The Lion King.

Speaking to the Sunday Times before the premiere of his play Kunene and the King, he said he appreciates himself.