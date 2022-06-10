'I loved my job, Comair was like a family': employee

“It’s a lot, it's heartbreaking, it’s overwhelming and sad. Comair was like my home, but I also believe God has bigger plans for me.”

So says Jamain Doravaloo, 35, from Phoenix in Durban, who worked at Comair for the past 12 years as a customer service supervisor and brand ambassador.

One of three siblings, Doravaloo has updated his CV and is hopeful he will secure a new job in the aviation sector. He said he will strive to remain positive and not dwell too much on the bad side.

“I don’t want to go into depression and anxiety and give up hope. I still have lots of years ahead of me, I just need to be positive and think about my future,” he said.

He said Comair was one of the best companies he had worked for, given the training and the skills he had acquired while at the company.

“The culture, the benefits, I have never been in a company that values their staff like Comair. For me, it was like a family, because we spent most of our time at work. We worked hectic shifts and the only people we knew outside our home were the people at Comair.”