New musical showcases depth of Gqeberha's talent
Universal tale of children's dreams clashing with parents' fears
It is every parent’s goal to see their child pursue and achieve their dreams and every parent’s nightmare to see them mix with the wrong crowd.
With this in mind, peer pressure and parental control forms the gist of a new musical at the Little Theatre stage in Central, as part of the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex’s Iphulo Drama Festival...
