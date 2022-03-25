Leisure

Fashion, music and culture come together at inaugural exhibition

By Herald Reporter - 25 March 2022

Fashion, music and Gqeberha’s warm culture and hospitality are set to take centre stage at the inaugural Ubuhlobo Bethu Exhibition at The Gallery on Saturday. 

The nine-hour showpiece by Bay events company Envuko MET, supported by the department of sport, arts and culture and  Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, has a heated line-up of performances, activities and the latest fashion trends in store for its patrons. ..

