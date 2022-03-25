Fashion, music and culture come together at inaugural exhibition
Fashion, music and Gqeberha’s warm culture and hospitality are set to take centre stage at the inaugural Ubuhlobo Bethu Exhibition at The Gallery on Saturday.
The nine-hour showpiece by Bay events company Envuko MET, supported by the department of sport, arts and culture and Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency, has a heated line-up of performances, activities and the latest fashion trends in store for its patrons. ..
