‘This year is personal for me’ — Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo gets a new look
Actress Thuli Phongolo has gone for a new look this year by shaving her head.
If Coco Chanel's quote “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life” is anything to go by, this could mean something major is coming our way and we need to watch the space.
She hinted this year is all about major decisions, and she started with the big chop.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Thuli shared a video of her at the salon having her hair chopped.
She told her fans this year is "personal" for her
"I need to get my personal life together. My work is literally taking over. Thiza wam."
Thuli recently shocked her fans with her exit from the popular telenovela The Wife.
Her departure was marred with rumours that she was a diva, a claim she has rubbished.
"It is imperative to note Thuli and the producers of the show reached a mutual agreement to end her role on The Wife pursuant to them agreeing the production schedules for continued filming were unsustainable for all parties involved," a statement from Thuli's management read.
