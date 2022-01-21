‘This year is personal for me’ — Actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo gets a new look

Actress Thuli Phongolo has gone for a new look this year by shaving her head.

If Coco Chanel's quote “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life” is anything to go by, this could mean something major is coming our way and we need to watch the space.

She hinted this year is all about major decisions, and she started with the big chop.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Thuli shared a video of her at the salon having her hair chopped.