Ntsiki Mazwai toys with giving up activism: We get punished for believing rape victims

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai is just about gatvol with the South African justice system and is ready to hang up her activism hat for good.

She is not one to mince her words and on Thursday in a series of tweets opened up about how she is devastated that she is getting punished for believing rape victims.

“It's devastating that you get punished for supporting victims. Devastating. Feeling so helpless and about to put down my Activism hat. Officially silenced. It worked.”

She lambasted judges for being complacent in rape cases.

“In SA victims and Activists will be asked why they are defaming rapists ... the rapists don't get asked why people are saying this about them. The problem is speaking out against rape ... It's not the actual rape. SA judges are cool with rapists.”