The chronicles of Zoleka Mandela's pregnancy journey

The proud mother said she was proud of being a single mother who recently bought her growing family a house.

“Don’t pity me because I’m a single mom. Respect me for having courage to do it alone, the strength to never give up, and the love to put my own child’s needs before my own. Proud happy mama,” she said.

From food cravings to her most sluggish days, Zoleka has documented her journey.

“The majority of the time when I’m on the socials telling everyone (who cares to listen) that I’m so sexy, so bomb-diggity, and how I’m the s**t, I’ll be home crusty as heck, un-showered, probably so hangry, and so full of s**t, that time. Combine that with zero f**ks to give and you have a huge problem, my friends!” she wrote.

“I’m super old, pregnant again, and always tired of people and things! So when I tell you to f**k off, go ahead and block me because I’ll probably tell you to f**k off again (because it’s one of those, don’t try me today, days). OK? But Happy Sunday, I love you!”

Take a look at how her journey so far: