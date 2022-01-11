'It's a film'- Zakes Bantwini is in his feels over Osama music video

Musician Zakes Bantwini is aware of the affect Osama has had on people in Mzansi.

The star shared a clip from behind the scenes of the music video, getting deep in his feels about what the song means to him.

"Sometimes in life you have to push yourself. Push yourself beyond limit, push yourself beyond imagination. Sometimes it costs. It costs you a lot of money. It costs you a lot of time. It costs you so many sacrifices."